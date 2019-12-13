Prince Charles was photographed in London in good spirits as he appeared for the opening of an exhibition at the Romanian Cultural Institute. The opening marked 30 years since the Romanian Revolution.

The 71-year-old royal's appearance came amid recent rumours of trouble in paradise for him and his wife Camila. A report recently claimed that Prince Charles and Camila were on the verge of a split. According to the report, rumours of tensions between the two erupted after the Duchess of Cornwall left ahead of Prince Charles while on their royal tour in New Zealand. After spending days together in the country, Camilla returned to the U.K. on Sunday. Prince Charles traveled alone to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands to complete the royal tour.

The Clarence House released an official statement about the duchess' early departure.

"At the end of the tour of New Zealand, the Duchess will return to the U.K.," the statement reads. "The Prince will travel on to Tuvalu where he will receive an official welcome and attend a reception. His Royal Highness' programme will focus on environmental issues and how local communities are responding to climate change," the statement added.

As there is no truth to these split rumours, the first-in-line to the British throne was seen in all smiles as he spoke to the other attendees at the event.

At one stage, Prince Charles, who was wearing a blue pinstriped suit, took a moment to speak with Dan Mihalache, the Ambassador of Romania for the UK, and his two young children, at the exhibition.

Recently, there were reports that Prince Charles could begin his duties as the king of England next year. According to several UK media outlets, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the world, is likely to retire next year and abdicate the throne in favour of Prince Charles.

"Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless ... I understand the queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles," Express UK reported, citing a former senior member of the royal household told the outlet. However, these claims cannot be independently confirmed.