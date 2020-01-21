Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from their royal duties, several reports claimed that the other members of the family were not quite happy with their decision. A new report claimed that Prince Charles was reportedly upset after hearing the news.

Express reported that the Prince of Wales was "deeply hurt" by Harry and Markle's decision because he played an active role in Prince Harry's choice of bride. According to the report, many criticized Markle and said she was not the right match for Prince Harry, but Prince Charles supported his youngest son's decision and even persuaded the monarch for the wedding.

"He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn't manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla — marrying a divorcee in church," a source told Daily Mail.

The report also added that Prince Charles was close to his daughter-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex also showed a genuine interest in learning more about the royal family's history.

"Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It's become a term of endearment," a source explained.

Two weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The two are currently in Canada with their son Archie. The former "Suits" star flew to Vancouver shortly after announcing the news of quitting royal duties.