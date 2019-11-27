Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are on the verge of a split, a new rumour about the royal couple's marriage claimed. However, this claim could not be independently verified.

According to a new report, rumours of tensions between the two erupted after the Duchess of Cornwall left ahead of Prince Charles while on their royal tour in New Zealand last week. After spending days together in the country, Camilla returned to the U.K. on Sunday. Prince Charles traveled alone to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands to complete the royal tour.

Royal followers were surprised when Camilla departed early, especially since their five-day tour seemed to have gone smoothly. The fans were shocked by the sudden change in schedule for the royal couple as the two were seen all-smiles in photos from the trip. On their last day together on the royal tour, they even went to Christchurch to attend a mass.

However, rumours about a split are untrue as after Camilla returned to Britain, the Clarence House released an official statement about the duchess' early departure.

"At the end of the tour of New Zealand, the Duchess will return to the U.K.," the statement reads. "The Prince will travel on to Tuvalu where he will receive an official welcome and attend a reception. His Royal Highness' programme will focus on environmental issues and how local communities are responding to climate change," the statement added.

While Clarence House did not explain why Camilla could not accompany Prince Charles to the next leg of their royal tour, there are speculations that it could be because of her fear of flying. A single trip from New Zealand to Tuvula and the Solomon Islands takes around 20 hours in an airplane. Before their royal tour, Camilla had opened up about her phobia.