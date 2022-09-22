Prince Andrew LOBBIED Queen Very Hard To STOP Charles Becoming King, BOMBSHELL Claim Emerge In Royal Biographer Levin's New Book

A shocking revelation has emerged that Prince Andrew lobbied Queen Elizabeth II to Charles becoming King, according to a new book. Royal biographer Angela Levin in her new book claimed that the Duke of York wanted his nephew to have the crown before he was 18 so he could take the position of Regent.

"Andrew lobbied very hard with the hope that Charles would not become king when his mother died, and that William would wear the crown," wrote Levin citing a senior insider in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Princess Diana With Andrew Tried To Push Charles Aside

A senior insider at the palace is also said to have told her when Princess Diana was alive, she plotted with Andrew - through her friendship with Sarah Ferguson - to try and push Charles aside, according to The Sun.

Queen Didn't Agree With Andrew

Andrew tried hard for the Prince of Wales to step in instead but the Queen disagreed. Her source also stated that those were dark and strange times, where paranoia became reality, and this was a worry.

Andrew's Behavior Was Very Negative And Extremely Unpleasant

"His behavior was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn't get his way," said the source, according to Levin.

Andrew Became Extremely Angry After Elizabeth's Denial

The denial by Elizabeth made Andrew very angry as he realized that he couldn't rule the nation. "He remained so hostile to Camilla's emergence and acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven," said the source.

Months before the queen had made an address and insisted that it was her wish that after her death, Camilla should be known as Queen Consort.

"I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," said the queen earlier this year in a statement marking her accession.

Read more