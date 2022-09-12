Prince Andrew HECKLED By Onlookers As He Marches With Queen's Coffin In Edinburgh; Andrew you're a sick old man, Shout People (VIDEO)

Prince Andrew has been heckled by onlookers as he marched with Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh. Onlookers were shouting 'Andrew, you're a sick old man as he followed the queen's coffin in his suit as he was banned from wearing the military uniform.

The Falklands War veteran had exiled from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

'Andrew, You're A Sick Old Man', Shouts A Young Man

A young man was filmed shouting 'Andrew, you're a sick old man' as Prince passed behind his mother's hearse. Although, he was bundled down on the floor by a policeman and an onlooker.

Prince Andrew Was Barred From Wearing Military Uniform

The prince was barred from wearing the military uniform, therefore, he appeared in the public in civilian clothes. However, he will be allowed to wear the uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall as a special mark of respect for the queen.

Her Majesty Was Carried From The Palace of Holyroodhouse

Prince Andrew walked with his siblings as Her Majesty was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she was lying in rest since a six-hour journey from her Aberdeenshire castle yesterday, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew Will Also Be Prevented From Wearing Military Uniform

Prince Harry - as a fellow non-working member of the Royal Family - will also be prevented from wearing military uniform for the majority of the public commemorations, reported Mail.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19 with a live broadcast from the Westminster Abbey at 11 am BST. Senior politicians and former prime ministers from the UK are expected to attend the service. Heads of state from various parts of the world will be invited to join the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen

