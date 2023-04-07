Primestay's CEO Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude on What Makes Dubai Holiday Homes an Excellent Investment Opportunity

Dubai is a vibrant city known for its luxurious lifestyle and high-end developments. It has become a top tourist destination that attracts millions of visitors every year, and as a result, holiday homes are becoming an increasingly popular option for vacationers over traditional hotels.

Primestay, a holiday home rental company, is at the forefront of this trend, providing high-quality vacation homes and top-notch customer service to their clients. In a recent interview, Primestay's CEO, Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude, shared his perspective on what makes Dubai holiday homes an excellent investment opportunity.

Anthony has been a successful real estate broker in Dubai for many years. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his exceptional work in the field. "Our properties offer everything from amazing locations to 24/7 concierge services, ensuring guests have a comfortable stay," he stated.

According to Anthony, one of the main advantages of investing in a holiday home in Dubai is the high demand for short-term rentals. "Dubai is a hub for business and leisure travel, and holiday homes can generate higher rental yields than traditional rental properties due to their prime locations and the short-term rental rates they can command," he explained.

"Holiday homes offer the added benefit of using them for personal use, providing investors with a place to vacation or use as a second home."

Another factor that makes Dubai holiday homes an intelligent investment is the city's robust economy and stable real estate market. "Dubai has a strong and diversified economy, which attracts foreign investment and supports a stable real estate market," Anthony noted. This stability gives investors confidence that their property will appreciate over time.

Anthony also highlighted Dubai's attractive tax environment, making it a desirable location for property investment. "Dubai has no personal income tax, no property tax, and no capital gains tax, which means that property owners can keep more of their rental income and profits from selling their property," he explained.

"This tax-friendly environment makes investing in a holiday home in Dubai even more lucrative."

Thus, it is evident that with its strong economy, tax-friendly environment, and high demand for short-term rentals, Dubai is an excellent location for property investment, and Anthony Joseph's Primestay is poised to help investors make the most of this opportunity.