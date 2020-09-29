While the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election is just over a month away, the presidential debates that will kickstart on Tuesday have pushed social media users to excitement. Twitter was abuzz with people tweeting their expectations from President Donald Trump and Joe Biden's showdown, mocking both the presidential candidates and supporting their favorites.

The first presidential debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, at 9 p.m. ET. Fox News host Chris Wallace will moderate the debate. The two main contenders will debate on topics that have highlighted the country's simmering racial tensions. In recent months, Trump primarily attacked Biden by falsely claiming the Democrat wanted to defund the police. Biden, on the other hand, questioned Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Biden — both in their 70s — have had their share of goof-ups while talking to reporters or making speeches. However, the President continuously attacked his rival for his supposed incoherence, while making several gaffes himself. This has been a talking point among their supporters who took to Twitter to mock rival party.

Buzz on Twitter

On Tuesday, Twitter used began trending #DebateTuesday, #Debates2020 and #PresidentialDebate2020. These hashtags were associated with more than 60,000 tweets at the time of publishing. The micro-blogging site was flooded with memes, videos and graphics on Trump and Biden.

Those excited for the debate came up with drinking games for the debate and others likened the event with Super Bowl. Some predicted how post-debate reactions of Trump and Biden supporters will be, a few said they would not watch the debate because it was hosted by Fox News.

"I'm not watching the debate, anything connected with Fox is a setup. Trump will weasel under softball questions and Biden will be attacked about the Ukrainian nonsense," one user who went by Twitter handle @JAfredderf wrote.

All in all, the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden has got people excited. Here's a snippet of their excitement.