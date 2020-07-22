Close President Donald Trump held a press briefing on Tuesday where he talked about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and even sent his best wishes to an accused child abuser, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and a longtime confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was accused of helping lure girls as young as 14 to be sexually abused by the billionaire. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell last year.

Maxwell is also accused of facilitating Epstein's crimes at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As per a grand jury indictment, Maxwell is also accused of joining Epstein in some of the sexual abuse incidents.

After Maxwell's arrest, several photos of her with Trump were circulated online, along with others that showed her with prominent politicians and celebrities. The released pictures showed them together, sometimes in the company of First Lady Melania Trump and sometimes in the company of Epstein.

President Trump stated that he had met Maxwell on numerous occasions because even he lived in Palm Beach but denied any knowledge of the charges that were put against her by the court.

"I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years — especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach — but I wish her well, whatever it is," President Trump said during the coronavirus press briefing, via USA Today.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI on June 2, 2020, and charged with perjury, sex trafficking of children, and enticement of minors. She was later denied bail by a New York federal judge as she is on a fleeing risk. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

During the press briefing, one reporter also asked about Prince Andrew and the allegations that he abused an underage girl he met through Maxwell. For this, President Trump said that he is not aware of the ongoing situation with Prince Andrew.



Following President Trump's statement, several social reporters and political experts took to Twitter to share their take on Trump's statement on Maxwell.

One user on Twitter wrote: "Trump should be remembered as the man who demanded Hillary Clinton be 'locked up' while wishing Ghislaine Maxwell 'well.'"

Another one wrote: "I can think of four times when Trump has publicly extended his best wishes to people charged with federal crimes by DOJ: Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort — and now Ghislaine Maxwell."

This is apparently not the very first time when Trump has said something like this to someone who is being accused of severe charges. For instance, while talking about Michael Flynn, who was removed from his post of director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Trump stated that he would take Flynn back at the White House now that he has "gone through hell."