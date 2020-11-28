A video doing rounds on the internet claims to show President Donald Trump's belongings being loaded into a truck as he speaks to reporters at the White House grounds. However, the video has found to be fake and altered for comic relief.

The video was uploaded on Instagram with a text that read: "Movers carry out Trump belongings from the White House as he still complains about the election."

In the video, Trump could be heard talking about how the Democrats want to "take away your gun" and even healthcare and freedom. The clip also has a laughter track playing in the background as the movers continue to unload what appears to be Trump's belongings in a truck behind the president.

The Truth

The video was clearly altered for a comic effect. The clip included Trump's interaction from 2019 and was altered as a satirical clip for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" talk show, according to fact-checking website PolitiFact. Trump made the comments last September after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the House would launch an impeachment inquiry into the President.

Comments under the video showed that some believed the clip to be true. One user even expressed surprised over the video, while others said that the clip was not real.

To Concede Or Not To Concede

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden but said on Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden. When asked by reporters if he will leave the White House, the President replied: "Certainly, I will, and you know that."

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede," Trump said. "If they [Electoral College] do, they made a mistake."

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in multiple states challenging the election results. Most recently, a Pennsylvania judge tossed a lawsuit citing lack of evidence for the campaign's voter fraud allegations.