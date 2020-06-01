US President Donald Trump has said far-left group Antifa will be declared a terrorist organization even as chaos erupted across the United States over the death of George Floyd. "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization ... The Lame mainstream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy," Trump tweeted.

The protesters' rage didn't even spare the White House, as the President was taken underground for some time. More than 30 big demonstrations have happened across different US cities and the National Guard was also deployed to Minnesota.

What is ANTIFA?

Antifa expands to the phrase "anti-fascist," and is a movement of activists sharing a common philosophy. They campaign against what they view as authoritarian, homophobic, racist, xenophobic, sexist and Islamophobic. They were active on many issues, such as the Occupy movement and Black Lives Matter.

A New York City Antifa account tweeted: "The protests are leaderless. All power to the people!"

Trump called the protesters "looters and anarchists" and accused them of dishonouring the memory of George Floyd. As protests happened outside the White House on Friday night, CNN reported that President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for less than an hour, including first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron.

Mainstream Media 'Sick'

The US President again tweeted, criticizing the media. "As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are fake news and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to greatness!" He also criticized the Minneapolis Democrat mayor for failing to control protests.

He also praised the efforts of the National Guard in stopping the riots. "The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly... Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!"

National Guard and Curfew

The National Guard, being the US reserve military force, is used in times of domestic emergencies. They were summoned after Floyd's death on Monday. Curfew has also been declared in Minnesota state after the riots. The State Governor, Tim Walz, said that it would stay till 6am on Monday.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that access to the city's downtown area will be restricted, while the National Guard would have its presence in the city.

UK Protests

Protests broke out even in the UK as thousands of protesters descended on central London on Sunday, despite the lockdown. The protest happened outside the US embassy. Protesters chanted "Justice for George Floyd," even in Trafalgar Square, reported the Express.