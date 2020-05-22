Michigan Attorney General warned Ford Motor after President Donald Trump visited the company's manufacturing plant in the state on Thursday without wearing a mask. The Attorney General, Dana Nessel, had asked the president to wear a mask while visiting the Ypsilanti facility. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had also issued an executive order which required people to wear masks.

Despite a strict factory policy, Trump was seen holding a mask but not wearing it while in the facility. The facility has been repurposed during the pandemic to manufacture ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Nessel told CNN during the 'Situation Room' that the executive order will be enforced and legal action will be taken against "any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk."

"While my Department will not act to prevent you from touring Ford's plant, I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford – and across this state – by wearing a facial covering," Nessel had written in the open letter.

"It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor's Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State," she added.

After Nessel commented about the visit, the President tweeted a reply to Nessel talking about the action against Ford over the mask policy.

Picture Shows Trump Wearing A Mask

Meanwhile, a picture that has been making the rounds on the internet shows Trump wearing a mask while visiting the facility. He was also seen to be accompanied by Bill Ford Jr. The visit to the facility close to Detroit came just a day after the President threatened to withhold funds over the vote-by-mail policy in the state.

According to reports all the Ford employees accompanying Trump during the visit were wearing masks. While meeting with a few reporters the President allegedly took out a mask with a White House symbol and told that he has not worn the mask while in public.

"I did not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," US News quoted Trump.

It was reported that the picture circulating on social media was posted by a Ford employee.

Backlash Over 'Good Bloodline' Comment

During the introductory remarks, Trump talked about the Ford bloodline. When Trump began his speech at the facility, he stopped short while mentioning Henry Ford to say "good bloodlines, good bloodlines — if you believe in that stuff, you got good blood."

However, several people pointed out that Ford had an anti-semitic bias and that he had been honoured by Nazi Germany.

Read more