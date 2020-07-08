The President of Serbia Aleksandar Cucic called on the demonstrators for stopping the attending anti-government protests in order to halt the further spreading of the coronavirus or COVID-19 infections.

Vucic's call came a day after police clashed with demonstrators who protested against a planned lockdown over the weekend. Several opposition parties have urged their supporters to protest again on Wednesday afternoon. "There are no free beds in our hospitals, we will open new hospitals," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.8 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 544,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)