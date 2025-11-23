President George HW Bush Was Aware of Alien Contact with Humans in New Mexico in 1964, New Documentary Claims

It is clear and out now. Former President George H.W. Bush might have known more than anyone else realized. According to a shocking new documentary, Bush once privately told a federal official that an alien made contact with humans at a secretive New Mexico military base back in 1964.

The claim comes from astrophysicist Eric Davis, who once served as a scientific advisor to the government's now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. Davis says that during a private conversation, Bush confirmed to him that the military had interacted with an extraterrestrial creature at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County.

Bombshell Revelations

In the documentary The Age of Disclosure, released Friday on Amazon Prime, Davis recounts what Bush allegedly told him: that three UFOs approached the base, one landed, and a being from the craft emerged to meet face-to-face with U.S. military and CIA officials.

"One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis claimed.

"And when [Bush] asked for more details he was told that he did not have a need-to-know," he relayed.

Davis says Bush — a decorated Navy pilot and former CIA director — learned about the alleged encounter only after leaving the White House. According to Davis, the two discussed it in a series of private conversations in 2003. However, Davis gave no description of the alien or its spacecraft, nor did he present any physical proof to back up the story.

The new documentary, eagerly anticipated by UFO enthusiasts, centers on what it calls a secret government effort known as the "Legacy Program," which allegedly retrieves alien technology. The film features U.S. officials who claim to have firsthand knowledge that extraterrestrials have visited Earth, but it stops short of presenting any fresh evidence.

In the film, Davis also asserts that alien bodies were recovered in Russia in 1988 from the crash of a large, tic-tac-shaped unidentified anomalous phenomenon. Another expert in the documentary, physicist Hal Puthoff — a former member of the AATIP program and longtime advocate for UFO disclosure — claims there are multiple different types of extraterrestrial beings.

"The bodies recovered are not all the same type," Puthoff said in the documentary, though he declined to detail them.

"Whoever it is — they're here," he said. "And they've been operating here for a long time."

Keeping It a Secret

Several people interviewed in the documentary described physical harm suffered by military personnel who said they had direct contact with unidentified aerial phenomena. Among them is Dr. Gary Nolan, a Stanford University immunologist and cancer researcher.

Nolan says he examined multiple service members who were sent to him by officials from the CIA and by representatives of an unnamed aerospace company, after they allegedly experienced troubling health effects following encounters with UAPs.

According to Nolan, some of the military personnel he evaluated showed shocking injuries, including severe burns and internal scarring that appeared in their brains.

Another interviewee, retired Navy and Air Force intelligence officer Mike Flaherty, says he personally experienced medical problems and "biological effects" after contact with a mysterious craft.

The film claims that the so-called Legacy Program is run by parts of the CIA, the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Energy, and private defense companies.

These groups allegedly recover crashed UFOs and even alien bodies.

The documentary also suggests that the program is so secret that even U.S. presidents are kept in the dark, prompting some lawmakers to warn that a hidden bureaucracy may be withholding potentially important national security information.