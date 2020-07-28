A study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry has claimed the presence of naturally occurring lithium in public drinking water could induce an anti-suicidal effect and associated with reduced suicide rates.

Talking about the potential positive effects of the elements, Anjum Memon, lead author of the study, said in a statement, "It is promising that higher levels of trace lithium in drinking water may exert an anti-suicidal effect and have the potential to improve community mental health."

'Magical' Properties

Lithium, sometimes referred to as the 'Magic Ion', is widely and effectively used as a medication for the treatment and prevention of manic and depressive episodes, stabilizing mood and reducing the risk of suicide in people with mood disorders. Its anti-aggressive properties can help reduce impulsivity, aggression, violent criminal behavior and chronic substance abuse.

Lithium is a naturally occurring element and is found in variable amounts in vegetables, grains, spices and drinking water. It is present in trace amounts in virtually all rocks, and is mobilized by weathering into soils, ground and standing water, and thus into the public water supply.

The study collated research from around the world and found that geographical areas with relatively high levels of concentration of lithium in public drinking water had correspondingly lower suicide rates.

The study involved systematic review and meta-analysis of all previous studies on the subject - conducted in Austria, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, UK, Japan and the US - which correlated naturally occurring lithium levels in drinking water samples and suicide rates in 1,286 regions/counties/cities in these countries.

Potential for Preventive Cure

The health benefits and curative powers of naturally occurring lithium in water have been known for centuries. The Lithia Springs, an ancient Native American sacred medicinal spring, with its natural lithium-enriched water, is renowned for its health-giving properties.

In fact, the popular soft drink 7-Up contained lithium when it was created in 1929. Recent studies have also linked lithium to reduced incidence of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. This raises the potential for its preventative use to combat the risk of dementia.

This synthesis and analysis of all available evidence confirms previous findings of some individual studies and shows a significant relationship between higher lithium levels in drinking water and lower suicide rates in the community. "These findings are also consistent with the finding in clinical trials that lithium reduces suicide and related behaviors in people with a mood disorder," the study authors wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)