Preschool Teacher Accuses Baby of Being Transphobic; Twitterati Think She Needs 'Therapy'

A TikTok video of a preschool teacher ranting about an apparently 'transphobic' baby is receiving all kinds of reactions on the internet. The person in the video said that the baby liked them more with long hair because it made them look feminine. The person further noted that when they confronted the baby about the same, he started crying, which confirmed their suspicion that the baby was 'transphobic.'

The video in question was first posted on the Twitter accounts 'Teachers Exposed' and 'Libs of TikTok' on December 28. The person in the video received enormous backlash for calling a baby 'transphobic.' Some people also called the video a 'red flag' for the baby's safety.

'The baby and I had a moment'

The person in the video clip noted that they have talked about the supposed 'transphobic' baby at work before. The person said that they went into a room with the baby with their wig on. "I had a look at him and do you like me now because we have had a moment or do you like me now because I have long hair and look more feminine," the person said.

"Because then you are more transphobic, then he started to cry so that was my answer," the person added. The identity of the person in the video is not clear at the moment. It is not known where does the person work.

'I want to pay for her therapy sessions'

Netizens mocked the person in the video and even raised concerns for the safety of the baby. "Listen to their tone. They're already on the path to justifying harming the baby for its 'transphobia.' The parents should get a restraining order for the baby's safety," one person tweeted.

"What's her handle? I wanna reach out to her and pay for her therapy sessions," another person tweeted.