Liverpool welcome Manchester City tonight at Anfield in what sets up to be the biggest game of the Premier League this season. Liverpool's relentless pursuit to win the elusive Premier League trophy will face a tough test at the hands of title rivals Manchester City.

A new chapter will be written tonight in this newly-formed rivalry among these two super heavyweights. As things stand, Liverpool is currently six points clear of Manchester City and a win tonight for Liverpool will seriously put a dent in Manchester City's title hopes.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's boss, fuelled fire into the rivalry when he made Sadio Mane's diving claims. "Sometimes Sadio Mane is diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He's a talent," the ex Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach told Sky Sports.

Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp could not resist and hit right back at Guardiola's comments. "I am not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire. I am not interested in this kind of things" he told Sky Sports.

"I promise not to mention tactical fouls [an accusation levelled at City on numerous occasions by other managers]. That is maybe already too much, but that is the only thing I say about it!" Klopp further added.

There is a genuine buzz about the fixture. Tensions soar high in Merseyside as Liverpool look to end their 29-year wait for the title.

Manchester City faces major injury concerns and they will be travelling to Anfield without their star goalkeeper Ederson as he faced an injury in midweek's Champions League encounter against Atalanta.

Manchester City's injury problems are not just limited to Ederson as they will be without the services of Leroy Sane, David Silva and Aymeric Laporte. This is a major boost as far as Liverpool are concerned.

Jurgen Klopp declared both Virgil Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson fit in the press conference. Liverpool will also bring in Fabinho to battle City's midfield.

Champions of Europe vs Champions of England

Liverpool stands undefeated in their last 43 home matches with the last defeat coming in April 2017. Anfield has become a fortress and the Reds would want to keep the record that way. On the other hand, Manchester City has won 22 of their last 25 matches in Premier League.

Liverpool finished with 97 points last Premier League season – third highest points tally in English top-flight history, however, it was not enough as Man City edged it with 98 points. Liverpool lost the league title to Manchester City in the most heroic fashion. Heartbreak in the league paved way for The Reds' 6th European trophy as Liverpool went to beat Tottenham in 2018-19 Champions League final.

Manchester City also won the Premier League trophy in 2017-18 season. The story is not the same for Liverpool though. Six-times European Champions Liverpool last won the league title in 1989-90. There's a lot at stake here. Two footballing ideologies will clash tonight at Anfield in a high-voltage fixture. Whatever the result may be, it's going to be a treat for the neutrals.