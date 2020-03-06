The players who are part of the English Premier League will no longer do the traditional pre-game handshake as a measure to stop further spreading of the deadly coronavirus of COVID-19, the league stated on Thursday. The statement further read that this will be continued until further notice based on medical advice.

"Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a handshake." Officials will carry out the rest of the league's normal walk-out protocol before each match and both teams will line up as usual, but players will walk post their opponents without shaking hands.

Clubs in English soccer's top division including Newcastle United, Southampton, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have banned handshakes at training sessions and other European clubs have taken similar measures to prevent spreading the virus.

The new coronavirus which originated from the Hubei province in central China has spread to more than 85 countries around the world. It has claimed the lives of more than 3,300 lives and also infected more than 98,000 lives around the world.