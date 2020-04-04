The English Premier League stated that its clubs are going to negotiate with the players over a proposed 30 percent decrease in wages and the suspended season will resume when it was very safe and appropriate.

The league accepted that the previous plan of returning to action May will not happen now and stated on Friday that the restart date of the league will be under review. Even though there were speculations of a shortened season, the league mentioned that the aim of it is to complete all the matches.

EPL players to get pay cut

"However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows," it added in a statement. With lower league clubs facing a cash-flow crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, the top-flight teams voted to make an advance of 125 million pounds ($153.13 million) to the Football League (EFL) and National League sides.

The EFL, which consists of the 72 professional clubs in the three divisions below the Premier League, said the cash they would receive from the top flight includes early solidarity payments, parachute payments and Academy Grants. Much of the focus of talks between officials this week has been the issue of player compensation during the halt in play.

United captain Harry Maguire asked his teammates to donate 30% of salary

The league said its clubs "unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration". Talks with the players' union, the PFA, will continue on Saturday, as the two sides seek an agreement on compensation during the stoppage. The Premier League also said it was "committing 20 million pounds to support the NHS (National Health Service), communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need." Less than 24 hours after Health Minister Matt Hancock said players should take a pay cut and "play their part" in the national effort to tackle the pandemic, two moves also emerged from the players themselves.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked his teammates to donate 30 percent of their salaries to local hospitals and was given backing by the squad. England defender Maguire was among the 20 Premier League captains who took part in a call on Thursday evening to discuss a collective response and donation with plans now expected to be developed.

(With agency inputs)