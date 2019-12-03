Premier League's GW14 had just ended but it is true when they say that there's no breathing space here in England. Games come thick and fast in the league and we have a midweek football feast on our hands.

There will be a couple of cracking fixtures this midweek as Liverpool will take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will be all set to take on his old side Manchester United.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will have to rethink their strategies. Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Trent Alexander-Arnold racked up great fantasy points in the last game-week. Here is the list of our player picks for this game-week:

Rui Patricio (Wolves) and Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) - Goalkeepers

Wolves have not kept a clean sheet for a long time but they will be taking on 13th placed West Ham United. Guaita can prove to be a great backup choice considering Crystal Palace's fixtures in December.

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea), John Lundstram (Sheffield United) and Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) - Defenders

Currently available for a cheap £4.8, Bertrand's crosses will be a threat for Norwich's defence. Andy Robertson is an obvious pick. You have to pick at least one defender among Robertson or Alexander-Arnold. Despite the fact that Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet for a long time, their attacking prowess is unreal.

You can also pick Kurt Zouma who is available for £4.7. Chelsea lost against West Ham but they will be looking to make a real statement against Aston Villa. John Lundstram, on the other hand, has been a major revelation in FPL. Lundstram has got 75 points in FPL so far - highest by a defender.

Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is also another great choice keeping Leicester's fixtures into consideration. Available for £5.0, he has got 63 points in FPL so far.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - Midfielders

After Newcastle put dent in Man City's title hopes with a 2-2 draw, Pep Guardiola must be fired up for this fixture. You can look at Bernardo Silva as an option who is a sure-shot starter. Wilfried Zaha will face Bournemouth in the midweek fixture. On his day, Zaha is as good as it gets.

James Ward-Prowse has been in ultimate form lately. Having scored three in the last four games, he is a major threat with his set-pieces. Heung-Min Son can prove out to be a great choice against a shaky Manchester United defence.

The last midfielder in the list is none other than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian midfielder is available for £12.2 right now who will take on rivals Everton in the midweek fixture. You can also go with Sadio Mane who has been Liverpool's best player this season.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Forwards

Wolves' Raul Jimenez has been in hot form this season. Currently priced at £7.7, Jimenez is a great choice against a struggling West Ham defence. Our second forward choice is Jamie Vardy who has been nothing but sensational. Vardy has scored in six straight games and he looks hungry for more goals.

Aubameyang got two goals in the recent fixture against Norwich and FPL users will be hoping that he continues this display.