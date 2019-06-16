The Premier League for the season 2019-20 will start from August 9, with Liverpool playing against Norwich City at Anfield. Manchester City will start their title defence in an away fixture against West Ham United at the London stadium on Saturday, August 10. City have won the last three encounters at the east London stadium, scoring four goals on each occasion.

Liverpool playing against a newly promoted Norwich City will also have an upper hand on the match. The European Champions will face Arsenal and Chelsea within the first six fixtures of their campaign. They will meet City at Anfield on November 9 with the other fixture scheduled on April 4, 2020. Both the matches will be highly anticipated clashes as both the teams had been in great form last season.

Manchester United who finished sixth in the last season will look forward to perform better in this year's edition of the English Premier League. They will play their first match against Chelsea at home on Sunday, August 11.

Arsenal will also start their Premier League campaign at Newcastle, on the same day. The evening match sees Aston Villa, who secured a top-flight return with victory over Derby in the Championship play-off final, face a tough opener against Tottenham Hotspurs who finished fourth last season.

The other newly promoted team, Sheffield United, start their campaign at Bournemouth.

The Premier League announced last week that Amazon will show 20 matches in each of the next three campaigns, with the exact rounds confirmed on Thursday.

The first full midweek schedule that is going to happen on December 3 and 4 will feature Manchester United in a home match against Tottenham and the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the London derby on August 24. Manchester United will fight it out against defending champions Manchester City on October 19 at Old Trafford. The red devils will face Manchester City for one of the most anticipated matches of the season on December 7, at the Etihad Stadium.