A 36-year-old pregnant woman was driving her car to reach home from Pasir Ris on Thursday night, May 9 when she suddenly noticed a snake on the bonnet of the vehicle.

While driving, Cassandra Tan, who is a housewife noticed that something was poking out from under her vehicle's hood. She tried to get rid of it using her windscreen wiper, but it didn't work. Later, when Tan realised that it was a snake, she became scared and was struggling to find a way to deal with the situation.

Tan, who is six months pregnant immediately called her husband, who thought that his wife was hallucinating.

So she drove the car as quickly as possible to reach home, which is in Mei Chin Road. After reaching the house, Tan along with her husband searched for almost 30 minutes to locate the snake, who was hiding in the bonnet. They failed to catch it.

Tan then called the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, who said the reptile would likely leave on its own after some time. She also contacted the nearest police station, which asked the National Parks Board (NParks) to provide assistance to the terrified couple.

Meanwhile, the couple drove the car to a nearby petrol station and tried to find the snake again but were unsuccessful. When they started driving back home, the snake again appeared on the windscreen of the car.

Tan said she did not want to kill the snake, hence they kept it under a cardboard box while waiting for the officials from NParks.

People can contact AVA as well as Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) on these numbers, 1800-476-1600 and 9783-7782 respectively, if they come across any situation like the family in Mei Chin Road.