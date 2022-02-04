Pregnant Woman Dies in Freak Accident After her Hair Gets Strangled in a Machine in Belarus Factory

A pregnant woman died in a freak accident after her hair was caught in a machine and her scalp was ripped off in a Belarus factory. According to East2West News, Umida Nazarova, 21, who was seven weeks pregnant, was applying for a job at the Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus that produces welding wires and electrodes.

While she was taking a tour of the factory with senior staff members, her hair got tangled in a machine and wrapped tightly around her neck. As she became trapped, her scalp was ripped off covering her in blood. Umida's mother, Olga told the outlet that 'if her scalp had not been torn off, she would have been strangled there and then.'

According to reports, factory workers rushed to rescue Umida, but she never gained consciousness after being freed from the machine and succumbed to her injuries.

Negligence

Umida's father spoke about his daughter's death and raised questions on the negligence shown by the factory workers. "They saw she had long hair, so why didn't they give her something to cover it?" her father, Dmitry said.

The Belarus Investigative Committee noted in a statement that a factory employee was explaining the working of the equipment to Umida when she paused to make a record in a register.

A factory worker was sentenced in connection with the incident

She turned around to see Umida covered in blood, lying on the floor. A court sentenced an unnamed plant head of production for 'failure to fulfil her official duties due to dishonest and negligent attitude ... causing the death of a person.'

Umida's funeral expense was taken care of by the factory, according to East2West News.

"We wanted to celebrate her wedding, and collect a grandson or granddaughter from the hospital, not this," Umida's mother, Olga said.