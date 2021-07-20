Pregnant Cardi B Trolled for Flaunting Baby Bump While Lip-Syncing to Wild Side Cuss Words

Cardi B had announced pregnancy with her rapper husband Offset during the last week of June by dropping a video on her Instagram that allowed fans to see her "wild side". The video saw her in a cheerful mood rapping to the new song that also featured Normani.

The singer, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, did not shy away from flaunting her baby bump as she wore a skimpy black bikini in her latest video that she shared on her Instagram handle and also wore changed to several other outfits in the same video.

The 44-second clip ended up being a hot topic of discussion on the internet as fans took to Twitter slamming Cardi B for her actions for baring it all during her pregnancy and taking the stress in changing outfits just for a video.

At the start, Cardi B is seen sitting on the stairs wearing a light green see-through outfit as she lip-syncs a few lines of Normani and then changes to another outfit along with a transition of a green mesh dress and finally changes to a skimpy black bikini making her signature moves as the verse ends.

The singer's baby bump is clearly visible in the home-shot video as she raps and fans took offense that she lip-synced to dirty lyrics during her pregnancy that included ''It's my d**k and I want it now / Drive this pu**y down low like bombs away.''

Fans took to Twitter calling Cardi B's antics as ''thrash'' and ''disgusting'' and some even poked fun at her asking her to ''make better music,'' instead of rambling with cuss words that's incoherently converted into lyrics.

''The amount of times I've listened to wild side by @Normani and @iamcardib is probably not even healthy,'' tweeted another user.

Also, just a few days ago, Cardi B had tweeted that if she wasn't pregnant she would had done something even the more offensive moves to her Wild Side song. ''If I wasn't pregnant I would of done a lit a** pole video to wildside ....but I am so imma just have to do a video rolling on the floor like peppa pig.''