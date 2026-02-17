Powering the Next Era of Life Insurance transformation: How Neeraj Kaushik's vision is rewiring a Trillion-Dollar Industry

The decision to spotlight Neeraj Kaushik, Principal Consultant at Infosys McCamish Systems, stems from a simple industry reality: US and Global life insurers are under unprecedented pressure to modernize, yet most of them remain constrained by decades old legacy platforms that slow innovation, inflate costs, and frustrate customers. In this landscape, Neeraj stands out as a rare product leader who not only understands the engineering and operational complexity of these systems, but has also architected and driven a new-age platform—Infosys McCamish NGIN that offers a pragmatic, cloud-native path out of this legacy trap for billion-dollar carriers worldwide.

A career built at the intersection of insurance and technology

Over nearly two decades, Neeraj has built a career that spans global geographies and the full life cycle of insurance technology transformation. His experience directly underpins his work on NGIN. He has managed large-scale technology programs across the U.S., U.K., India, and China, leading complex initiatives for life, annuities, and property & casualty carriers that needed both operational rigor and digital reinvention.

Before taking on the NGIN platform initiative at Infosys McCamish, Neeraj held roles in top-tier consulting firms such as PwC and Deloitte, where he advised financial-services clients on product strategy, core platform modernization, and business operations within insurance. These roles sharpened his ability to translate executive ambitions—faster time-to-market, lower cost-per-policy, digitally native customer journeys into concrete architecture roadmaps and operating models.

Today, as a Principal Consultant and Product Manager for the NGIN platform, Neeraj combines this consulting background with hands-on product leadership, guiding a platform that must work equally well for Greenfield digital insurers and large incumbents with millions of in-force policies.

Cracking the legacy transformation problem in life insurance

Infosys McCamish NGIN, the platform Neeraj helps lead, takes a different approach. It is a cloud-native, API-driven core platform designed from the ground up to serve as a single, go-to system across product lines like term, whole life, universal life, and annuities. While remaining configurable to diverse tax, regulatory, and regional requirements. At its heart is a geo- and tax-regime-independent core that can be extended for specific markets, allowing large carriers to standardize their backbone while retaining local flexibility.

Key characteristics of NGIN that directly tackle legacy constraints include:

Plug-and-play components built on open-source technologies, enabling modular adoption rather than forced, enterprise-wide replacement.

A focus on improved time-to-market so new products and riders can be launched faster, critical for competing in low-interest, margin-compressed environments.

A design that supports end-to-end value-chain functionality, from new business and underwriting to policy servicing and claims, reducing reliance on multiple siloed systems.

Complementing NGIN, the broader Infosys McCamish ecosystem includes conversion accelerators such as the McCAP platform, which reduces the risk and complexity of moving from legacy cores by enforcing strong data governance throughout the transformation process. Neeraj's product work is tightly aligned with these capabilities, so clients can migrate off legacy platforms in phases, with controlled risk and measurable outcomes.​

NGIN as a transformation and growth engine for US Life Insurance Carriers

For large life insurance carriers, transformation is not an abstract ambition; it is a survival issue in the face of evolving distribution models, digital-first competitors, and rising customer expectations. NGIN positions itself as a "survival-critical" platform for this segment, enabling profitable growth even in prolonged low-interest-rate environments. By modernizing the core, it allows insurers to pursue initiatives such as real-time underwriting, omni-channel servicing, and dynamic product personalization that are either technically impossible or prohibitively expensive on legacy stacks.

Industry leaders have publicly underscored this need. NGIN's cloud-native architecture, combined with open APIs, gives these carriers a way to integrate with insurtech ecosystems, distribution partners, and analytics platforms without repeatedly re-wiring their core.

In this environment, Neeraj's role as Product Manager is not limited to feature prioritization. He is responsible for ensuring that NGIN's roadmap stays tightly aligned with regulatory realities, actuarial practices, and operational constraints of large insurers around the world, converting conceptual ideas into robust features that can operate at production scale.

Subject matter expertise shaped by hands-on transformation

Neeraj's credibility as a subject matter expert in Insurtech is grounded in both his track record and his external recognition. He is widely described as an innovative and effective leader known for achieving exceptional results in competitive, continuous-improvement environments, with over 18 years of experience driving large-scale technology projects in insurance. His core strengths span business analysis, product management, risk assessment, process mapping, and solution design, enabling him to bridge the gap between actuarial, operations, IT, and executive stakeholders.

This breadth allows Neeraj to play multiple roles in transformation programs: interpreting business requirements, shaping platform capabilities, and orchestrating delivery teams across locations. He has also been involved in strategic hiring efforts, focusing on building high-performing teams that can execute on complex modernization roadmaps and adapt quickly to evolving business demands. For global insurers, this combination of domain depth and execution leadership is instrumental in de-risking core-system change.​

Thought leadership and influence in the Insurtech community

Beyond his platform responsibilities, Neeraj actively contributes to the broader Insurtech discourse through writing, speaking, and publishing. He is recognized as a published author and a Top Insurtech voice on LinkedIn, where he shares perspectives on digital transformation, core-platform modernization, and the future of insurance operations. His bylined work in outlets such as Insurance Thought Leadership, Asian Business Review, and technology and business media further amplifies his viewpoints to C-suite and practitioner audiences across regions and geographies.

Taken together, Neeraj Kaushik's career trajectory, his leadership on the Infosys McCamish NGIN platform, and his ongoing industry commentary present a coherent picture of a specialized Insurtech innovator whose work directly advances the modernization of billion-dollar life insurance enterprises. For an industry that must reconcile decades of legacy with the demands of a digital future, his contributions offer not just incremental improvements, but a viable blueprint for transformational change. He can be reached at

https://www.linkedin.com/in/neerajkaushikprincipalconsultant/