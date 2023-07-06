The Power of No Contact: Saving Your Marriage One Step at a Time

Are you going through a rough patch in your marriage? Are you clinging on to her by a thread? Get yourself out of that situation with this one rule you need to know: No Contact.

No Contact is the act of cutting off all communication with the person you're in a relationship with, whether it's emotionally or physically. It may seem counterintuitive, but it's one of the most effective ways to save your marriage. Here's why:

1. Basic Human Nature & "The Open Loop"

First off, human nature says we want what we can't have. When you initiate No Contact, you create an "open loop" in your partner's mind. An open loop, for those out of the loop (no pun intended), is a phrase used for something that your brain hasn't gotten closure on, so it keeps looping the problem over and over again, in this case, your partner keeps thinking about you. They start wondering what you're up to if you're seeing other people, and what's going on in your life. The separation creates a desire in their mind and not long after, interest in you.

2. Supply & Demand of Attention

Women love attention. By not giving your partner attention for a while, you create space for desire and attraction. Attention is like a life force to women, and when they're starved of it, they'll do crazy things to get it. By not flooding them with it, you create an opportunity for them to see you in a new light and desire you more.

3. Space!

You must create space. When you're in a relationship, there's a natural ebb and flow of closeness and separation. However, if the periods of connection are too long, it can lead to obsession and a loss of individuality. A breakup can be good in the sense that, by separating, you allow both you and your partner to figure out who you are as individuals and what you want out of the relationship. This will help both of you grow as individuals and causes a stronger connection when you do finally come back together.

Now, it's important to note that No Contact is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It's important to figure out the right period of time for you and your partner because just ghosting her is not the way to go. It's not about playing games or manipulating your partner, but rather taking a step back to gain some perspective.

During the No Contact period, it's important to detox from your ex. This means stop stalking them on social media, no reaching out to them via text or phone call, and focusing on yourself. Use this time to figure out what you want out of the relationship, and what changes you're willing to make to improve it.

No Contact is a powerful tool in saving your marriage. By creating space, allowing for desire and attraction to grow, and focusing on your own growth, you can make yourself unimaginably more attractive to your partner, but be careful. No Contact if done incorrectly can be a disaster to you and your chances of redemption with the one you love.