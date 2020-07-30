US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought that the presidential polls in November be postponed till people can "properly, securely and safely" cast their votes. Trump, who will be seeking re-election against Democrat rival Joe Biden, alleged increased postal voting, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he said in a series of tweets. He also claimed that mail-in voting, as it is known in the US, would be susceptible to foreign interference.

US Elections

"The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race," he said. Trump also claimed that postal voting was "already proving to be a catastrophic disaster" in areas where it was being tried out. Several US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns.