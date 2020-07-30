Close
US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought that the presidential polls in November be postponed till people can "properly, securely and safely" cast their votes. Trump, who will be seeking re-election against Democrat rival Joe Biden, alleged increased postal voting, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he said in a series of tweets. He also claimed that mail-in voting, as it is known in the US, would be susceptible to foreign interference.

"The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race," he said. Trump also claimed that postal voting was "already proving to be a catastrophic disaster" in areas where it was being tried out. Several US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns.