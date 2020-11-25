The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world, but some countries which are known to have the best healthcare facilities compared to low- or middle-income nations too fell victims. One of them is the UK, which is now heading towards the third wave of COVID-19, warn scientists.

Following the relaxation of the pandemic restrictions over Christmas, they fear it could lead to a third wave of the pandemic, along with increased transmission and unnecessary deaths.

The government has announced that families in the country will be able to gather in three-household groups of any size during Christmas. But the scientists claim that this plan will almost inevitably result in a rise in novel Coronavirus cases across the UK. Some experts have warned strongly against encouraging families to gather indoors in winter—and this suggestion is not only for the UK but also applicable to all other nations.

'Fuel on COVID Fire'

In the UK, where over 1,542,000 cases have been reported with more than 55, 000 COVID-19 fatalities, two advisers to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have warned that the relaxation will lead to the NHS being overwhelmed with Coronavirus cases.

As per Professor Andrew Hayward from Sage, the relaxation will be throwing "fuel on the COVID fire". According to him, there is no doubt the idea will cause an increase in the novel Coronavirus transmission. It is likely to lead to the third wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with hospitals being flooded with more cases, and "more unnecessary deaths," he told BBC.

According to him, it is the country that still has high levels of infection, particularly in young people. "Bringing them together for hours, let alone days, with elderly relatives, I think, is a recipe for regret for many families. With the vaccine on the way, if we are not very careful over Christmas, we are really in danger of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on this one," Prof Hayward said.

Prof Graham Medley, another expert on infectious disease at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, also criticized the relaxation and think that this could lead to lockdown measured in the new year. As per him, if a lot of people take that risk, doesn't matter whether it is a small risk, "then we will end up with a lot of people in hospital and potentially having to take measures in January to lockdown again".

Many politicians also agree that what scientists are saying could turn into a reality. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester also expressed fears about the NHS being overrun in the new year.

Similar Warning in the US

The US, despite being the most affected country in the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic, as of Wednesday, November 25 with over 12 million cases and almost 260,000 deaths, is witnessing millions of Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving Day ignoring warnings from healthcare experts about the possible risk of a massive rise in cases.

According to reports, large crowds and lines in US airports have been noticed. Americans prepared to depart Chicago on Tuesday, November 24 ahead of Thanksgiving, despite warnings from state, local, and federal healthcare officials, revealed recent reports. As the vaccine for Covid-19 still a few months away, the risk of a Third Wave of Coronavirus looms large on scientists and medical experts.