Three football players of the Portuguese top-flight club Vitoria Guimaraes have tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19, the club mentioned in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement added that the three players were asymptomatic and had been advised by the club to self-isolate, while the rest of the squad would continue to carry out individual training after returning to work last week.

Coronavirus in Portugal

Vitoria's decision contrasts with German second-tier club Dynamo Dresden, who decided to place their entire squad in a two-week quarantine on Saturday following two positive coronavirus tests.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the live of over 270,000 people globally and infected more than four million people worldwide in recent times. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic.

