Portugal vs Poland Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Portugal and Poland are gearing up for an exciting UEFA Nations League A matchup at the iconic Estadio do Dragão, promising football fans an exhilarating contest on November 15, 2024. Portugal appears poised to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, while Poland enters the match still battling to guarantee their survival in League A.

Portugal, under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, has been in strong form, staying unbeaten in the tournament and maintaining a solid home record. In their last five matches, they have averaged 2 goals per game, and with star player Cristiano Ronaldo in excellent shape, they appear to be a formidable side.

Portugal Aim to Top Group

Portugal's perfect record in the tournament was dented by a goalless draw away to Scotland in their most recent match, but they are still on track for a top-two finish as they prepare to host Poland.

In fact, Portugal only need one more point to secure a spot in the top two, although Martinez will be aiming for all three points when they take on Poland. Portugal has yet to reach the Nations League final since its debut season, and they are eager to claim the prestigious title once again.

While concerns linger over their recent performance against Scotland, where they missed several clear chances, Portugal's overall quality under Martinez makes them the clear favorites for this match. It's expected they will replicate their strong performance from matchday three, when they triumphed over Poland away.

Poland, though struggling, is still in the hunt for qualification and will approach this match as a critical one under coach Michał Probierz.

Probierz is the team's third manager in recent years, following Czesław Michniewicz and Fernando Santos, both of whom faced their share of criticism. Despite this, there is a glimmer of hope under Probierz, as Poland remains in the race for a top-two finish.

When and Where

The Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Nov 15 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 16).

How to Livestream

United States: The Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.