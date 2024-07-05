Portugal vs France Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Portugal and France enter their quarterfinal clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany as two of the tournament favorites, despite not being widely expected to win Euro 2024. The highly anticipated match features superstars on both sides, yet both teams have faced challenges, particularly in their attacks.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, topped their group to advance to the pre-quarterfinals, while France secured their spot by finishing second. Portugal advanced by beating Slovenia in a penalty shootout, while France overcame Belgium due to an own goal by Jan Vertonghen. However, both the superpowers of football have so far failed to impress but now need to come up with their best.

Fight Between the Big Boys

Portugal's campaign has been through numerous highs and lows. The Selecao began with two wins before an unexpected defeat to Georgia, and they needed a dramatic penalty shootout win over Slovenia to advance to the quarterfinals.

Although Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes have scored, their veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find the back of the net.

The 39-year-old, playing in a record sixth Euros, had a penalty saved against Slovenia in extra time during the round of 16, which led to a tearful display of frustration.

Ronaldo did score in the ensuing shootout, but doubts have arisen about his place in the lineup as his goal-scoring abilities seem to be declining. The Al Nassr forward has taken the most shots at Euro 2024 (20) but has not scored in his last eight tournament matches.

At the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Portugal and France will face off in a rematch of the 2016 Euro final. This game will showcase the past—Cristiano Ronaldo—and the present—Kylian Mbappe—of Real Madrid, both vying for a spot in the final four.

When and Where

The Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be played at the at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, Jul 5 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (July 6).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.