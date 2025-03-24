Portugal vs Denmark Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal in the US, UK and India

Portugal and Denmark will clash at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final, with a spot in the semi-finals at stake. As the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League approaches its final stages, the remaining eight teams will compete in the decisive second-leg matchups.

Sunday's action will feature four simultaneous fixtures, including this crucial encounter between Portugal and Denmark in Lisbon. Portugal dominated the group stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, remaining unbeaten throughout. Roberto Martinez's squad scored a goal in every match except for a goalless draw against Scotland but secured first place in Group A1 with four wins and two draws.

Portugal on a High

Meanwhile, Denmark advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing second to Spain in Group A4. Brian Riemer's side had a strong start with 2-0 win over Switzerland and Serbia but struggled in their last four games, failing to win any. Despite this, two draws were enough to see them through. In the first leg, Rasmus Hojlund's lone goal secured a 1-0 win for Denmark over Portugal at Parken.

Roberto Martinez has no fresh injury setbacks ahead of Portugal's upcoming clash, meaning he will have a fully fit squad available against Denmark. Diogo Costa will retain his spot as the starting goalkeeper, with Portugal expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 setup. The defensive line will see a minor adjustment, as Goncalo Inacio steps in for Renato Veiga, joining Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, and Nuno Mendes. The full-backs will contribute both defensively and in attack.

Vitinha and Joao Neves will continue in midfield, while Bruno Fernandes takes the central playmaker role. Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao will provide width, with Bernardo Silva likely starting on the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again spearhead Portugal's attack.

Like his Portuguese counterpart, Brian Riemer has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Denmark's trip to Estadio Jose Alvalade, ensuring a full-strength squad for Sunday's clash. Kasper Schmeichel will start in goal, with Denmark expected to set up in a 4-3-3 formation. The defensive line will consist of Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, and Joakim Maehle.

In midfield, Christian Norgaard and Morten Hjulmand will operate as a double pivot, while Christian Eriksen takes the attacking midfield role. Andreas Skov Olsen and Jesper Lindstrom will provide width, with Rasmus Hojlund leading the attack.

When and Where

The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, March 23, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 24).

How to Livestream

United States: The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on Premier Sports. The match game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.