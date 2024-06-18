Portugal vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

The leading goal scorers from the last European Championship will meet when Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal faces Patrik Schick's Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 Group F opener at Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday, June 18.

Ronaldo is also set to become the first player to play in six European Championships (Euro Cup) when Portugal takes on Czech Republic. This has been one of Portugal's most celebrated generations, but with Ronaldo and 41-year-old defender Pepe at the end of their careers, Euro 2024 feels like a final farewell for the two stars. However, Ronaldo is not the only threat for the Czechs, who are making their eighth consecutive appearance in the tournament.

All Eyes on Ronaldo

Even without Ronaldo, Portugal boasts a strong attacking lineup with Barcelona's João Félix, Paris Saint-Germain's Gonçalo Ramos, and Milan's Rafael Leão, all providing options for Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

However, Ronaldo remains the main attraction for fans. During Portugal's open training session in Gütersloh on Saturday, police had to intervene to remove some enthusiastic supporters who ran onto the field to take selfies during Portugal's training, which drew 8,000 fans.

Ronaldo and Czech striker Patrik Schick both scored five goals in Euro 2020, sharing the top-scorer award. Schick, who helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga, is the main target for the Czech team.

This will be the fourth meeting between Portugal and the Czech Republic at the European Championship. The Czechs won their first encounter 1-0 in 1996, while Portugal won in 2008 and 2012. Portugal has won the last four matches against the Czech Republic, keeping clean sheets in the last three games.

When and Where

The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match will be played at the Red Bull Areana in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, Jun 18 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (June 19).

How to Watch Online

United States: The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs Croatia match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.