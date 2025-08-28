Portal to Bitcoin Powers League of Traders' First Trustless Cross-Chain Pilot

San Francisco, [28 August 2025] – Portal to Bitcoin ('Portal'), the custody-less interoperability protocol for Bitcoin, today announced a pilot program with League of Traders, Korea's largest trading community. The pilot will launch with a trading competition on centralized exchanges (CEXs), offering League of Traders users the chance to win prizes by trading $PTB.

While this initial phase does not yet integrate Portal's atomic-swap rails, the collaboration is designed with a view toward enabling future self-custodial, trust-minimized Bitcoin cross-chain swaps directly within the League of Traders platform. The process doesn't require bridges, wrapped assets, multisig intermediaries, or CEXs.

"Korea's traders are among the most sophisticated in the world. By bringing self-custodial, trust-minimized Bitcoin interoperability to League of Traders, we're showing that users don't have to choose between speed, price, and self-sovereignty," said Dr. Chandra Duggirala, CEO and Founder of Portal to Bitcoin. "This pilot is a step toward a brighter future where native assets move across ecosystems without custodians, bridges, or wrapped derivatives."

"Portal to Bitcoin is the very first project to launch on our Trader Map, and we hold great confidence in their vision and trajectory," said John Li, Co Founder of League of Traders. "With their dynamic and highly engaged Korean community, we look forward to fostering a strong, long-term partnership that will play a key role in shaping the future of trading."

The pilot delivers end-to-end self-custody; no bridges, wrappers, or third-party control. Swaps settle natively via atomic swaps across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, and other soon-to-be-supported L1s and L2s. Traders get an exchange-like experience for quoting, routing, and settlement while preserving trust minimization, with performance driven by Portal's cross-chain automated market maker (AMM) and BitScaler for fast, low-fee execution at scale.

"The Trader Map currently uses data collected through CEX APIs, but League of Traders has confirmed that DEX support is on the way, "said John Li, Co Founder of League of Traders. "This integration will merge CEX and DEX data into a single campaign view, giving projects a clearer picture of how users trade a token across platforms. On-chain data is valuable, but limited. Our approach starts with real execution data that reflects how most users actually trade."

Access is open to all traders in a community-first rollout. Community members will receive onboarding details while interested traders can check Portal to Bitcoin and League of Traders socials for more information in the coming weeks.

Inside League of Traders, the pilot appears as a familiar swap module with one-tap quoting, configurable slippage bounds, settlement previews, and post-trade receipts that summarize execution and provide verifiable proofs. The teams will monitor key pilot KPIs, such as completed-swap rate, amount of tokens and time held, price improvement versus reference venues, and user-reported confidence scores to tune routing logic and UX defaults.

For the Portal DEX integration, developers and market makers interested in participating can request access to integration docs and SDKs to plug liquidity into Portal's routing layer, contribute additional trading pairs, and help scale a trustless cross-chain market that preserves self-custody.

About Portal to Bitcoin

Portal is non-custodial infrastructure enabling atomic swaps between Bitcoin and other chains without bridges or wrapped assets. Its technology stack includes BitScaler, PortalOS, the Portal Wallet, Swap SDK, and RAFA-AI. The protocol is backed by Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, Arrington Capital, and others, with a funding pedigree totaling tens of millions (e.g., $34 million reported in early 2024).