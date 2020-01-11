Dennis McKinley, the fiance of Porsha Williams, seemingly responded to rumors that he cheated on her in a cryptic post on Instagram. On Jan. 4, McKinley was spotted dining with 4 women sparking cheating rumours.

Dennis appeared to address rumors that he cheated on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star in a cryptic post on his Instagram stories Thursday night that read, "I can't eat?" He also shared a cartoon meme of fast food, along with the cryptic text, which appeared to be a subtle response to cheating rumours.

On Jan. 4, Dennis was spotted entering an Atlanta diner with multiple "beautiful women," who were all "flirting with him," according to Radar Online. However, these rumours cannot be confirmed.

However, fans already know that Dennis had confessed to his infidelity, which occurred while Porsha was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena, now 10-months, during a therapy session on a show.

Meanwhile, Porsha also shared cryptic posts, admitting that she's choosing "positivity" and "love."

But, these cheating rumours are untrue as on Jan. 7, Porsha and Dennis were on a "baecation" together in Jamaica. Dennis and Porsha recently rekindled their romance, following the cheating drama. Back in December, Porsha announced that she and Dennis were "re-engaged" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Yes, it's the same ring," she confirmed.

"We're working on our family. It takes time," Porsha admitted. "I love him and he loves me and we're doing what's best for our family. That's really all you can do." She added, "You have to have trust," and noted that they are "absolutely" working on rebuilding that.