Two people were killed in New Jersey early Sunday after a Porsche crashed into the second story of a commercial building, authorities said. The vehicle launched into the air before hitting the building.

Authorities said that the sports car was traveling at "a high rate of speed" on Hooper Avenue when the driver lost control. The car hit the center median and smashed through a window on the building's second floor. Sgt. Vincent Pedalino told NJ.com that the building, which houses a real estate office and several other businesses, was unoccupied at the time.

The ride appears to have left a massive hole in the brick building, according to reports that shared photos. Skid marks could be seen stretching across four lanes of traffic in the direction of the building.

First responders arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. An investigation is underway as to how the vehicle went airborne. Police would not confirm the fatalities or release any details on the driver and passenger. The two confirmed fatalities were believed to be the only occupants of the vehicle.

Police said more information on the crash would be released at a later time, adding that there were no witnesses to the crash.

This is a developing story.