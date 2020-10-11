As the 2020 presidential election is just a few weeks away, porn star Cherie DeVille is launching an effort for getting her fans to the polls. "There is so much at stake. I want to convince anyone I can, even if I have to appeal to their penis. I think that the country is going through a lot and I hear a lot of people in casual conversations being very upset about a variety of things," DeVille said as reported by the New York Post.

The porn star launched her website named ErectionSeason.com, which makes a blend of sex and civics, complete with an explanation video that details the project and links to voter information in all the 50 states. "If someone tries to c–kblock you from exercising your democratic rights, call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-866-687-8683," the website states.

DeVille Urges People to Go Out and Vote

DeVille, who calls herself 'the internet's favorite stepmom' is planning to leverage her over 2.7 million followers on the social media platforms to share voting information. "I am going to start blasting it all over the platforms that I have control over — my Instagram, my Twitter — and mobilize as many of my followers to get out and vote," she stated.

Though her views and approach are left-leaning, the porn star said that her get-out-the-vote effort is nonpartisan. She did not agree to say who was she supporting in the upcoming election. She mentioned that she truly meant when she said that she wanted all the people to go out and vote. She has been part of activism in recent years. DeVille has also written an op-ed in the Daily Beast where she warned about the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreaks among the adult film stars and also once announced to run for president.

"I have had enough. I am tired of being misrepresented and I am tired of being lied to by the political leaders. I am fed up with the circus that is the White House today," she stated in a press conference in August 2017. "We will make American f–king awesome again." Rapper Coolio, who was the running mate joined her on the stage. DeVille suspended the campaign in 2019, as she claimed that there was a lack of funds. She boasted that she almost won the nomination of the Reform Party, however, a party spokesman told the New York Post that they never heard of her.