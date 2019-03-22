There are a lot of games available for smartphones that enjoy a fair share of time under the spotlight. Even though PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are leading the charts with millions of players now, a classic game never goes out of style. The once-popular Angry Birds is making a comeback with a modern touch of technology to win over players and it could be an instant hit.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs was announced at the ongoing Game Developers Conference by Rovia and it's a must-play game for iPhone users when it launches in April. Sadly, Android smartphone users are left out from getting the remake of Angry Birds, which was so popular that its characters could be found on everything from clothes, water bottles and even band-aids.

Banking on that nostalgia factor, the Swedish game studio Resolution Games developed the new augmented reality version of Angry Birds, which is Rovia's first attempt at bringing AR product to mobile. To recall, the Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs was launched for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift earlier this year and an AR version of the game was released for Magic Leap gaming headset.

Bringing Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs for iPhones brings the game for the masses without having to own specially-designed hardware. Only a select few models running on iOS platform are eligible for the game, which includes iPhone 6s and 5th generation iPad or later.

"This game evokes the core of what makes AR gameplay truly AR. With its engaging characters, classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay and ability to move around the structures, it utilizes the unique elements of Apple's ARKit and showcases what AR gameplay is capable of, which is pretty amazing when you see it come to life," Tommy Palm, Resolution Games, said in a statement.

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs will be available for eligible iPhones and iPads April 11 onwards. The game can be pre-ordered from Apple App Store and those who are wondering, it is going to be free to play.

The rules of playing the new game remain unchanged. Players must try and knock down as many pigs as possible by aiming one of the Angry Birds in the direction of the swine using a slingshot. But the biggest change here is the pigs and angry birds will be superimposed from your phone on to the real world (on tables or floors). The AR capability of the game allows players to move around the structure that needs to be shot down in order to get a better aim.