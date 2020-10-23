Pope Francis has got a warning of probable exposure to the coronavirus or COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat got infected, the Australian media confirmed on Friday. The archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, who is the Holy See's ambassador to Austalia had a face-to-face meeting with the Pope at the Vatican on October 6, less than two weeks before testing positive for the deadly disease in Austalia, Nine News reported.

The authorities in Australia stated that a diplomat who flew into Sydney on October 9 tested positive for the virus. They will not reveal the identity of the diplomat. The diplomat tested positive for the virus 10 days after he began quarantining at home located in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department mentioned in a statement.

COVID-19 and Pope Francis

The department stated that the risk of infection was 'low' for the two people who were driving the diplomat 300 kilometers from Sydney to Canberra. The Health Department of Australia mentioned in a statement on Friday that all the relevant international state parties have been notified. The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for the comment.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Pope Francis in the near future. If he gets infected it is not going to be easy for him to fight against the deadly disease. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 41.6 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of over 1.1 million people globally.

Experts around the world are fearing another outbreak is coming during winter and it is going to be much more dangerous than the first outbreak. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021. However, Russia registered a vaccine named Sputnik V, which the country claimed to be effective against the disease. But experts raised concerns regarding it as it did not undergo proper trials.