Kim Kardashian, in a recent interview recorded for Vogue, spoke about her most iconic looks. Along with this she also explained which was her least favourite look of all time. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's fashion sense has surely evolved over time.

Worst look ever!

A look from 2006 at Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood event was the worst look, she says. "Any time I could go to an event I would. Because I just wanted to get my picture taken. That's all that mattered to me," the 39-year-old says.

This was the time that Kim was able to afford a brand like Fendi. She got herself a Fendi belt and boots which she wore for this event. However, she initially started off by thinking that another look of hers was the worst or rather "cringe-worthy." That is exactly how Kim describes this look of hers.

The 'cringe-worthy' outfit

The outfit she wore for the premiers of season one of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was 'cringe-worthy' she explains. The mother of four, could not believe her eyes when she saw the choice of lipstick shade and the way her hair was done in curls. Nonetheless, Kim still respects all her looks.

Met Ball 2013

As per an article on Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian West accompanied her husband for the Met Ball in 2013. This was her first Met Ball appearance for which she wore a floral Givenchy dress. She also admitted that she wasn't invited for the event and was the plus one of Kanye West.

In the clip, she explains, "And that was OK with me because I never really dreamed I'd be at the Met Ball." The reality star admits that she wore this dress just because she wanted to make everyone happy. However, after the event, she went back home crying because there were many memes that were made on her after the event.