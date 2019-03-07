The public's view of Donald Trump and his presidency has been a roller coaster, to say the least. And unfortunately for Trump, a new poll from Quinnipiac University National reveals results, and not in the current POTUS' favor.

Via USA Today, the latest poll shows that a majority of American voters now believe that Trump did commit crimes before being sworn into office in 2017. Sixty-four percent of participants thought he had committed some sort of crime while 24 percent did not. Thirteen percent of those polled said they were unsure.

Additional results from the poll showed that 45 percent said they think Trump committed crimes since becoming the U.S. President, compared with 43 percent who believe he did not.

These numbers show the impact of Michael Cohen's testimony to Congress about his tenure as Trump's personal lawyer and fixer. During his testimony, Cohen accused Trump of being part of a criminal conspiracy relating to the 2016 election, the Trump Tower meeting, and the alleged hush money spent to keep several women quiet about their relationships. One of the standout moments was Cohen openly admitted that Trump had committed tax fraud after being questioned by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The poll also reflected the disdain of the public for the job of the President and Congress. Trump's approval rating was at 38 percent, while Congressional Democrats had a 38 percent approval rating and Congressional Republicans had a 27 percent approval rating.

