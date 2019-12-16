Police pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a bank and driving a stolen vehicle from Iowa was found dead hours later in the highway. The police officers identified the stolen vehicle which was travelling through the intersection of State Highway 14 and Weld County Road 49. The officers radioed the speed of the vehicle to be at 120 miles per hour.

The suspect was wanted for homicide and armed robbery. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said that the car chase led to a crash in the intersection of Highway 85 which killed the suspect. Shots were fired during the incident.

But, details regarding who fired the shots during the chase has still not been identified. The pursuit took place around 2 PM on Sunday after Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Ault Police Department officer noticed the car stolen from Iowa.

Incident still under investigation

The suspect fired gun shots outside the car and the officers called in the Weld County Regional SWAT Team. "Nobody is injured. It may have been only the suspect who fired shots. This is still under investigation," Colorado State Patrol spokesman Ivan Alvarado told the media following the incident.

The law enforcement agencies were notified through a bulletin about the suspect and officers later found the car in the intersection. The trooper and the Ault officer tried to stop the vehicle, following which the suspect sped the car.

The trooper and Ault officer tried controlling the scene until the SWAT team arrived. The shooting took place following the crash. When the SWAT team approached the crashed vehicle they found the suspect dead on the floor. The investigation of the incident is currently going on.