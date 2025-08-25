Police Nab Women Duo in Loan Shark Harassment Case in Singapore

Two women, both aged 30, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were notified about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Canberra Road on August 17 at about 11.20 pm. The authority added that the main door and gate of the residential unit were splashed with red paint. A debtor's note was also left outside the unit.

The officers from Woodlands and Bedok Police Divisions established the identities of the two women through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and arrested them.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that they are believed to be involved in at least four other similar cases of loan shark harassment island wide," said SPF.

The duo will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.