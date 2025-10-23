Police Launch Inquiry into Dangerous Ride Involving Children on Moving Porsche in Singapore

The Singapore police are investigating an incident where two kids were seated on the back of a Porsche when it was driven on Monday, October 20.

The Singapore Police Force said on Thursday, October 23, "The police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing."

According to dashcam footage shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 10.40 am.

Two boys were seen clinging to the back wing of a yellow Porsche as it drove through a private neighborhood in Dairy Farm Walk.

On Wednesday, another video was posted on Reddit from a different perspective. An image of two young boys sitting on the back of the automobile before it was driven away opened the TikTok film, which was created by user @premroymotoring.

In the subsequent image, a man states that "life is too short" and that there is "no point keeping for the next generation" because they may "earn their own money" while strolling by the parked car.

Reports stated that the video has been taken down, and the account is owned by the auto consignment company Prem Roy Motoring.

A man who appears in multiple videos on the Prem Roy Motoring Instagram account seems similar to the adult in the original TikTok video. Additional LinkedIn research identifies the individual as Prem Roy, the founder of the company.