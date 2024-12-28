Police to Deploy Drones to Monitor Crowd Numbers at Marina Bay to Ensure Proper Safety During Countdown 2025

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is all set to use several drones to track crowd sizes in real time during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 to ensure your safety.

The countdown is one of several activities commemorating Singapore's 60 years of independence, and it will take place from December 31 until the early hours of January 1, 2025. Residents will be able to participate in a range of programs at 17 heartland locations in addition to the countdown in the Marina Bay region.

In response to CNA's questions, an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokeswoman stated that previous countdown events in the Marina Bay area usually drew around 500,000 people.

Police Expecting Large Crowds

URA told CNA, "With other celebrations this year, we expect the number in Marina Bay to reduce." However, the police are expecting large crowds to join in the festivities around the Marina Bay area.

In order to improve visibility and disseminate public safety warnings, the SPF announced on Saturday, that they will be using drones fitted with speakers, blinkers, and spotlights.

A video analytics technology called the Q-Crowd Counter, which employs computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to assess crowd sizes in a matter of seconds, was installed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in collaboration with the police.

On Thursday, media representatives were shown how the drone operates. The drone was flown over Marina Bay by two police officers.

Counting the number of persons spotted in each camera frame took two to five seconds once the unmanned aircraft was stabilized. For live crowd counting, the drone's accuracy is 90 percent during the day and 80 percent at night.

Crowd@MarinaBay Portal to be Improved

The total was calculated by adding the number of people found in the next frame to the first while the police officers maneuvered the drone. After the drone's photos were stitched together, the data in the form of heat maps and object points were produced.

According to SPF, this information will help the police make well-informed judgments to stop possible instances of crowding. In order to offer updates on crowd levels and closed areas around Marina Bay, the Crowd@MarinaBay portal will also be improved with the use of the collected data. Since the 2022 National Day Parade, the portal has been utilized for sizable, packed events at Marina Bay.

During the countdown, the police will also employ various crowd control techniques, like the Mobicam. For the unversed, a camera called the Mobicam is used to keep an eye on crowds.

It has a blinker, speakers, and an electronic sign so that police personnel at the Police Command Center can broadcast visual and audible alerts to the public. They can be used to give directions as well.

'Iconic Event' for Media

Additionally, LED-backed signs will be installed to assist the public in locating transportation hubs. For improved visibility at night and from a distance, these signs have LED arrows and an illuminated backdrop.

To improve the visibility of pedestrian paths at night, LED lights will also be installed on pavements.

Wong Keng Hoe, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police, described the countdown as a "iconic event" to media. DAC Wong, who is commander of the Central Police Division, said the unmanned aerial vehicles, live cameras, and LED signs are "very effective".

The public can anticipate travel time delays, train detours at congested MRT stations, and area closures to avoid overcrowding during the festivities. He urged guests to exercise patience and heed the police and other security personnel's instructions.