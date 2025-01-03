Police Coast Guard Intercepted Two Indonesian Fishing Boats in Singapore Waters on Christmas Eve

A Police Coast Guard (PCG) boat stopped two Indonesian fishing vessels in Singapore's territorial waters close to Tuas on Christmas Eve and ordered them to leave the area.

On Thursday, in response to inquiries from the media, the police said that they were aware of complaints and a video showing Indonesian fishermen fishing in Singaporean seas.

Police claimed that at around 8.45 am on Christmas Eve, a PCG personnel saw several Indonesian fishing vessels entering and leaving Singaporean waters.

Coast Guard Stopped Boats

In order to "deter and stop unauthorised vessels from entering (Singapore waters)," the coast guard stationed their boats there.

The officers noticed that two of the five Indonesian fishing boats had strayed farther into Singapore waters, headed northwest towards Tuas View Extension, at around 1:20 pm on the same day.

In order to stop the two ships from entering Singaporean seas further, a PCG boat intercepted them.

The police told The Straits Times: "PCG officers then engaged the fishermen on board the fishing vessels in (Singapore waters) and advised them to leave, as unauthorised vessels were prohibited from entering the area."

"They eventually acceded and left (Singapore waters) at about 1.40pm," the police added.

No Indonesians Were Hurt

One of the fishermen had gone overboard during the interaction with the coast guard, according to an Indonesian account on the incident, but no Indonesians were hurt.

According to the report, the coast guard's actions during the encounter infuriated the chief of an Indonesian fishermen's association.

On Thursday, the police said that, as per their request, the Singapore Consulate in Batam has consulted with a number of Indonesian parties over the incident and will keep doing so.

The police also asked foreign vessels to abide by Singaporean authorities' directives while in Singaporean seas.

Police further said, "PCG will continue to execute its duties within (Singapore waters) in a professional and safe manner."