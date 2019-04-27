Police arrested a Singapore teenager for criminal intimidation and suspected drug-related offence on Friday afternoon.

As per the reports, the police received a call for assistance at around 3.12 pm on Friday. Later, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle, police officers and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) reached the location.

An SCDF official told STOMP that they responded to the call for assistance at around 4.07 pm. While the officers were negotiating the teen, a rescue net and life pack were set up for precautions. However, after sometime they nabbed the 16-year-old unnamed teen from Block 50 Havelock Road.

The police investigation is going on.

Criminal intimidation:

Whoever threatens another with an injury to his person, reputation or property, or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom that person is interested, with intent to cause alarm to that person, or to cause that person to do any act which he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do any act which that person is legally entitled to do, as the means of avoiding the execution of such threat, commits criminal intimidation.

As per Section 506 Singapore Penal Code, Whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation shall be liable for maximum for two years of imprisonment or with fine or with both; and if the threat is to cause death or grievous hurt, or to cause the destruction of any property by fire, or to cause an offence punishable with death or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or more or impute unchastity to a woman, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, or with fine, or with both.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) all the Singaporeans or the permanent residents of the republic, found to have consumed illegal substances, even outside the country, will face the penalty of- imprisonment of up to 10 years or a maximum fine of S$20000 or both.