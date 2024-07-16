Police Arrest Serial Killer Who Murdered 42 Women Including His Wife [Details]

Kenyan Police have arrested Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a 33-year-old man for allegedly murdering 42 women including his wife.

According to reports, police described the alleged serial killer as a "psychopathic who has no respect for human life", and he was nabbed after investigation officials discovered women's remains in a dump.

Details of the Serial Killer

Mohammed Amin, chief of Kenya's National Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that the alleged murderer started his killing spree in 2022, and he continued this heinous act just four days before his arrest.

Amin further noted that the turning point in the investigation came when police officers started tracking Khalusha's mobile phone.

"It is the transaction of a mobile money transfer using Josephine Owino's phone number that led detectives to track the suspect," said Amin, referring to one of the victims.

Kenya's National Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that the alleged killer was arrested outside a club where he had gone to watch Sunday's European soccer championship final.

Upon questioning, Khalusha confessed to having killed 42 women after luring them.

The police further noted that Khalusha was currently planning to kill another woman at the time when he was arrested.

"We have a second suspect who was caught with one of the handsets from one of the victims," said Amin.

Multiple Mobile Phones Seized

According to police officials, Khalusha lived in a one-room rented house just 300 feet from the Kware dump, an abandoned quarry now filled with waste. It was from this dump that police previously discovered mutilated parts of women's bodies.

During the press conference, police officials also displayed a number of items they said had been found from the possession of the serial killer, including 10 cell phones and 24 SIM cards.

Moreover, the investigation team also discovered gloves and machetes from the possession of Khalusha, which police believe was used to dismember some of the victims.

Officials also added that autopsies would be carried out in the remnants of the nine mutilated bodies.