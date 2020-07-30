Poland might reimpose the quarantine for travelers from countries like Spain and other limited measures in order to contain the coronavirus or COVID-19, the prime minister mentioned on Thursday after the nation confirmed its highest daily number of cases so far.

Poland has confirmed lesser cases of coronavirus than some European nations, but in recent times the number of cases has spiked with the health ministry blaming outbreaks at the coal mines and stating it expects the numbers to fall.

COVID-19 Restrictions in Poland

Poland reported 615 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 45,031 since the start of the outbreak, according to the health ministry. There have been 1,709 documented deaths from COVID-19. "It cannot be ruled out that if the situation gets worse, we will need to limit the spread of the coronavirus... We are trying to work out solutions that will not restrict business activities as before," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

He said Poland may have to reimpose quarantine for people returning from countries such as Spain, but would analyse the situation and then decide on any action. Poland in May started lifting a lockdown imposed to contain the virus and also eased quarantine restrictions last month.

New infections were detected mainly in two regions, including the coal mining region of Silesia, health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said. Andrusiewicz also told private broadcaster TVN24 that there may be a "high number of new infections" in the coming days.

(With agency inputs)