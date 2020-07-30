Poland confirmed the highest daily increase in the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases after the start of the pandemic on Thursday as 615 new cases of the deadly virus were reported, as per the health ministry's Twitter account.

The health ministry also announced the deaths of a further 15 people. Poland has reported a total of 45,031 infections and 1,709 deaths so far. The virus outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 Crisis

More than 17 million people have got infected by the virus globally as over 667,000 people have lost their lives worldwide. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries.

The US is the worst affected country due to thew virus followed by Brazil and India. Scientists around the world are currently working at war-like speed to find a vaccine to tackle the deadly disease.

(With agency inputs)