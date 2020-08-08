Poland confirmed 843 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday, as per the Twitter account of the Health Ministry, the event daily record in the last two weeks as the nation grapples with the disease.

Poland has reported 51,167 cases of the new coronavirus in all, and 1,800 deaths. The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent ties infecting more than 19.3 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has claimed the lives of over 721,000 people in more than 170 countries.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the disease as over 100 vaccine candidates are currently under trials. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)